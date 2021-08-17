eDreams ODIGEO (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) Shares Down 4.5%

eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) traded down 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.40 and last traded at $7.40. 1,886 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 6,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

Separately, Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on eDreams ODIGEO in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get eDreams ODIGEO alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.61.

eDreams ODIGEO SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in Europe. The company offers its online travel agency services under the eDreams, Go Voyages, Opodo, Travellink, and Liligo brands. It also provides marketing, admin and IT consulting, and metasearch services, as well as offers online advertising campaigns.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for eDreams ODIGEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eDreams ODIGEO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.