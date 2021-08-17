Einsteinium Hits Market Capitalization of $14.87 Million (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. During the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 70.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for $0.0670 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $14.87 million and $375,067.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Einsteinium alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $167.44 or 0.00372533 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006592 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000419 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,922,948 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Einsteinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Einsteinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.