EJF Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on August 24th (OTCMKTS:EJFAU)

EJF Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:EJFAU) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, August 24th. EJF Acquisition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 25th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of EJF Acquisition stock opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. EJF Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in EJF Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,679,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,453,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EJF Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $3,341,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in EJF Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $398,000.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

