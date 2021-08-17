Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Equities analysts expect Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) to report sales of $1.09 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. Elanco Animal Health reported sales of $889.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full-year sales of $4.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.74 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $4.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, G.Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $31.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.53. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $37.49.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 16,850 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $500,445.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,886,736.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,322.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter valued at $426,914,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,613,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 265.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,300,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,647,000 after buying an additional 3,123,293 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6,838.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,786,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,064,000 after buying an additional 2,746,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,072,000. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

