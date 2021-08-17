Electra Protocol Trading Down 6.5% This Week (XEP)

Electra Protocol (CURRENCY:XEP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 17th. In the last seven days, Electra Protocol has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. Electra Protocol has a market cap of $13.53 million and approximately $24,305.00 worth of Electra Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electra Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00058001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00015324 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.85 or 0.00843083 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00046952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00100671 BTC.

Electra Protocol Profile

XEP is a coin. Electra Protocol’s total supply is 17,764,656,765 coins and its circulating supply is 17,863,068,896 coins. Electra Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ephelants360 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Electra Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/ElectraProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the U.S.A, ephelant360 is a Blockchain-based platform to create/develop film & tv production content. It provides users with a selection of screenplays, made by other ephelants360 users, where they can find the content to suit their film/tv production project. There is an available A.I. software analysis to assist users in finding the most suitable production content for each case. The XEP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that serves as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community. The XEP token can also be used to pay for subscriptions or to submit screenplays for A.I. analysis. “

Buying and Selling Electra Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

