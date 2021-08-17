Ellaism (ELLA) Market Capitalization Reaches $85,119.46

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 17th. In the last seven days, Ellaism has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ellaism has a total market cap of $85,119.46 and $55.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,069.60 or 0.06835748 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.35 or 0.00145524 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 51% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism Profile

Ellaism (ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 47,486,669 coins and its circulating supply is 47,435,338 coins. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Buying and Selling Ellaism

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

