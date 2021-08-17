Ellipsis Trading Down 9.8% Over Last Week (EPS)

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Ellipsis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001551 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ellipsis has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. Ellipsis has a market capitalization of $208.35 million and approximately $41.25 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ellipsis alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00056650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002919 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00014956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.53 or 0.00822693 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00046464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00098705 BTC.

Ellipsis Profile

EPS is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 424,619,763 coins and its circulating supply is 301,458,081 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

Buying and Selling Ellipsis

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellipsis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellipsis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ellipsis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ellipsis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellipsis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.