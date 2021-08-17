Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.83% and a negative net margin of 17.21%.

Shares of ELYS stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.10. 2,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,285. Elys Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 5.10.

In other news, VP Luca Pasquini sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 838,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,016. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 41.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Elys Game Technology stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 94,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.43% of Elys Game Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ELYS. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Elys Game Technology in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Elys Game Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research lowered their target price on Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers leisure betting products, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

