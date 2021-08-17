EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 860,500 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the July 15th total of 607,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 244,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

EME stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.97. The stock had a trading volume of 217,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42. EMCOR Group has a twelve month low of $63.69 and a twelve month high of $129.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.04.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.13%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EME. DA Davidson lifted their price target on EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

