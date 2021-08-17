Emera (TSE:EMA) Given New C$62.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EMA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Emera to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Emera to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CSFB boosted their target price on Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$65.00 target price on shares of Emera in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Emera to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$61.18.

EMA stock traded up C$0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$59.23. 255,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,294. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$57.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.19 billion and a PE ratio of 21.50. Emera has a 52-week low of C$49.66 and a 52-week high of C$59.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.64, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

