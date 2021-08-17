Emercoin (EMC) Price Hits $0.0580 on Exchanges

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0580 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $2.78 million and $16,423.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,917,748 coins. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

