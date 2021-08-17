Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 342.1% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,353,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,337,000 after buying an additional 1,821,048 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 514.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,075,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,833,000 after buying an additional 900,113 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 125.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,416,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,786,000 after buying an additional 787,971 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,623,764,000 after buying an additional 676,481 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 2,948.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,717,000 after purchasing an additional 554,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $103.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.12. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $63.16 and a 1-year high of $104.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

Several brokerages have commented on EMR. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.65.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

