Emles Real Estate Credit ETF (BATS:REC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Emles Real Estate Credit ETF (BATS:REC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.06. Emles Real Estate Credit ETF shares last traded at $25.06, with a volume of 20 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.09.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Emles Real Estate Credit ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Emles Real Estate Credit ETF (BATS:REC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Emles Real Estate Credit ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emles Real Estate Credit ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.