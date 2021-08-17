Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 366,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,942 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.37% of Encompass Health worth $28,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EHC. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at $249,000. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in Encompass Health by 24.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter worth about $377,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter worth about $480,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EHC traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.47. The stock had a trading volume of 729 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,347. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $60.44 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.44.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EHC shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

