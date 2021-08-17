ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Short Interest Update

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the July 15th total of 827,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 437,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,709,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after buying an additional 128,711 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at $1,538,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at $1,812,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 23.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 60,182 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 11,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

NDRA stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,328. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.99. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The stock has a market cap of $57.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.20.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. It develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

