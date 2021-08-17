Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) CEO Sells $50,699.07 in Stock

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) CEO Cesar Johnston sold 21,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total value of $50,699.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Cesar Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Cesar Johnston sold 25,690 shares of Energous stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $60,371.50.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Cesar Johnston sold 10,187 shares of Energous stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $28,217.99.

WATT stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.26. 989,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,504,307. Energous Co. has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $7.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 3.31.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Energous had a negative net margin of 7,172.61% and a negative return on equity of 93.54%. The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energous Co. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

WATT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Energous from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Energous from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WATT. Aaron Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Energous by 1,438.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors now owns 153,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 143,885 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energous by 162.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 65,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Energous in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energous by 22.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 952,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 173,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energous by 85.1% in the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 19,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. 13.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

