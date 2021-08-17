Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) Director Rahul G. Patel Sells 7,291 Shares

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) Director Rahul G. Patel sold 7,291 shares of Energous stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total value of $17,425.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

WATT stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.26. The stock had a trading volume of 989,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,504,307. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.63. Energous Co. has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $7.69. The company has a market capitalization of $142.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 3.31.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Energous had a negative net margin of 7,172.61% and a negative return on equity of 93.54%. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energous Co. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Energous by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 100,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 55,400 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Energous during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Energous by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 876,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 410,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Energous by 730.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 135,163 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Energous by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 109,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 36,884 shares during the period. 13.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WATT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energous from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Energous from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

