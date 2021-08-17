Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ESOA traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $2.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,666. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.20. Energy Services of America has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45.

In other Energy Services of America news, Director Bruce H. Elliott sold 25,324 shares of Energy Services of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $51,154.48.

Energy Services of America Corporation provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. It constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

