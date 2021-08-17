Enigma Trading 9.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Enigma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Enigma has a market cap of $1.70 million and $3.94 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $207.85 or 0.00444450 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003450 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00012061 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $732.01 or 0.01565258 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

Enigma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,895,818 coins. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

