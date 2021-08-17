Enjin Coin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $174.68 Million (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 17th. One Enjin Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.53 or 0.00003380 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Enjin Coin has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. Enjin Coin has a total market cap of $1.27 billion and approximately $174.68 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Enjin Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00058282 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00015387 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.14 or 0.00842310 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00046537 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.37 or 0.00100537 BTC.

Enjin Coin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin (CRYPTO:ENJ) is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 834,331,121 coins. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enjin Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enjin Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.