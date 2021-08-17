Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) shares dropped 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.64. Approximately 7,829 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 60,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Entrée Resources from C$1.05 to C$1.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Get Entrée Resources alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $121.65 million, a PE ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.73.

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Entrée Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ERLFF)

EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the EntrÃ©e/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Entrée Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrée Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.