EOSDT Trading Down 7.6% Over Last Week (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 17th. EOSDT has a total market cap of $2.38 million and $1,544.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOSDT coin can currently be bought for $0.90 or 0.00001969 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EOSDT has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EOSDT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00055027 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.26 or 0.00133839 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.75 or 0.00158961 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003878 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,756.62 or 0.99973638 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $420.82 or 0.00919448 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,182.83 or 0.06954155 BTC.

EOSDT Coin Profile

EOSDT was first traded on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOSDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOSDT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.