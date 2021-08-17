EPIQ Capital Group LLC Buys 109,706 Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,765,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 109,706 shares during the period. Cortexyme makes up 20.8% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. EPIQ Capital Group LLC owned 12.73% of Cortexyme worth $199,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRTX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cortexyme during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Cortexyme by 824.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cortexyme during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cortexyme during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cortexyme during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Cortexyme alerts:

In related news, Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $30,332.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Detke sold 40,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $2,187,697.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,411 shares of company stock valued at $3,218,030. 20.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTX traded down $4.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.18. 282,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,314. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.70. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $121.98.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.05. On average, analysts anticipate that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Cortexyme in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cortexyme has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.