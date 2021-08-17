EPIQ Capital Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,775 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,422 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 0.2% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,955,254,000 after buying an additional 2,186,033 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in salesforce.com by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $735,824,000 after buying an additional 1,993,259 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in salesforce.com by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $581,712,000 after buying an additional 1,843,937 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,768,147,000 after buying an additional 1,537,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in salesforce.com by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,632,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $557,704,000 after buying an additional 1,200,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $75,871.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 8,800 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,404 shares in the company, valued at $8,668,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 574,981 shares of company stock worth $140,328,991. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $2.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.99. 3,459,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,361,651. The company has a market capitalization of $228.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.60, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.13. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $199.00 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CRM. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.83.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

