EPIQ Capital Group LLC Has $88.27 Million Stock Position in Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,293,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,865 shares during the quarter. Lucira Health accounts for approximately 9.2% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. EPIQ Capital Group LLC owned approximately 34.47% of Lucira Health worth $88,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHDX. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lucira Health in the first quarter valued at about $6,955,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lucira Health in the first quarter valued at about $5,682,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucira Health in the first quarter valued at about $4,840,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in shares of Lucira Health in the first quarter valued at about $4,558,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lucira Health in the first quarter valued at about $3,461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lucira Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Lucira Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Lucira Health in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lucira Health in a report on Monday, May 10th.

NASDAQ LHDX traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.43. The stock had a trading volume of 555,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,714. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.22. The stock has a market cap of $363.74 million and a PE ratio of -0.61. Lucira Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $37.99.

Lucira Health Company Profile

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

