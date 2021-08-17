EPIQ Capital Group LLC Has $9.21 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.0% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 81,099,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,773,000 after buying an additional 6,954,095 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,988,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,645 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,888,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,983,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,157,000 after acquiring an additional 22,542,402 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.96. The company had a trading volume of 7,431,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,578,947. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.02. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $53.43.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



