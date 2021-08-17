EPIQ Capital Group LLC Lowers Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC cut its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. JD.com accounts for approximately 1.2% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $11,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,565,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,801,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $158,407,000 after purchasing an additional 74,254 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.43.

JD.com stock traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.26. The company had a trading volume of 13,295,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,501,736. The company has a market cap of $86.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.89.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. The company had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.