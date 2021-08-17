EPIQ Capital Group LLC Sells 4,422 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC lowered its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,775 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,422 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for about 0.2% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 31.0% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,033 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 134.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,259 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 204.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $581,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,937 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,768,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.8% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,632,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $557,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRM. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.83.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.45, for a total value of $5,029,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 574,981 shares of company stock worth $140,328,991 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.99. 3,459,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,361,651. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $199.00 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $228.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $244.13.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

