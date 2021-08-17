EPIQ Capital Group LLC Sells 594 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 0.2% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $365.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,210,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,940,195. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $260.11 and a 12 month high of $369.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

