Equinix (EQIX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Equinix (NASDAQ: EQIX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/9/2021 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $830.00 to $885.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $850.00 to $875.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $875.00 to $915.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $907.00 to $942.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $900.00 to $925.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $900.00 to $925.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $856.00 to $915.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $825.00 to $875.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $861.00 to $895.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $790.00 to $890.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $820.00 to $880.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Equinix had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $932.00 to $907.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $800.00 to $850.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $850.00 to $900.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $850.00 to $900.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $850.00 to $910.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ EQIX traded up $7.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $827.81. 295,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,935. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.30 billion, a PE ratio of 217.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $816.96. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $845.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. On average, analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 46.37%.

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total transaction of $1,206,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total value of $4,017,666.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,011,627.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,957 shares of company stock worth $13,534,432. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hahn Capital Management LLC raised its position in Equinix by 5.6% during the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 25,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1,050.5% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,018,000 after acquiring an additional 7,984 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 47.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.2% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 123,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the second quarter worth about $400,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

