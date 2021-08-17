Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stake Boosted by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $17,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,973,617,000 after buying an additional 489,436 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 37.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,734,000 after purchasing an additional 305,804 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 40.4% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 824,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,405,000 after purchasing an additional 237,452 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at $163,910,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 86.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 397,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,194,000 after purchasing an additional 184,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Equinix from $820.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $880.28.

NASDAQ EQIX traded up $7.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $827.81. 295,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,935. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $845.62. The company has a market capitalization of $74.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.27, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $817.19.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.37%.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total value of $162,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total value of $4,017,666.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,815 shares in the company, valued at $7,011,627.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,957 shares of company stock valued at $13,534,432. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

