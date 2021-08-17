Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Price Target Increased to C$172.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$160.00 to C$172.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EQB. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equitable Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$138.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$178.00 to C$179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$178.00 to C$179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equitable Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$163.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equitable Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$162.11.

TSE:EQB traded down C$5.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$149.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,342. Equitable Group has a 1 year low of C$73.49 and a 1 year high of C$159.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$140.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.94 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$158.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$156.71 million. Research analysts predict that Equitable Group will post 17.040002 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.00, for a total value of C$147,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,569,765. Also, Director David Malcolm Balfour Legresley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.16, for a total transaction of C$78,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,264,320. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $988,870.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

