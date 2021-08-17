Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 17th (AEM, ATD.B, HR.UN, K, NCU, NGD, SAVE, SE, SRU.UN, USA)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, August 17th:

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its price target raised by Raymond James to C$99.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines Limited alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$54.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN)

had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial to C$19.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James to C$11.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial to C$0.15. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its target price increased by Raymond James to C$2.50. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $33.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $260.00 to $325.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$32.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) had its price target increased by Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$1.30. Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial to C$13.50. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) had its price target increased by Raymond James to C$34.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.