Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 17th (FOA, FRGI, GEGYY, GEVO, HOCPY, IIVI, IKNA, INFU, INTT, LTCH)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, August 17th:

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Finance of America is a diversified, vertically integrated consumer lending platform. Its product offerings include mortgages, reverse mortgages and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network and digital channels. Finance of America, formerly known as Replay Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Irving, TX. “

Get Finance Of America Companies Inc alerts:

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. owns and operates quick-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical(R) and Taco Cabana(R) brand names in the United States. The Company’s Pollo Tropical restaurants offer a wide selection of tropical and Caribbean inspired food. The Taco Cabana restaurants offer a wide selection of fresh Tex-Mex and traditional Mexican food. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Genel Energy PLC is an oil and gas exploration and production company. It reserves and resources located primarily in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Genel Energy PLC is headquartered in London. “

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Gevo, Inc. is a renewable chemicals and advanced biofuels company engaged in the development of biobased alternatives to petroleum-based products using a combination of synthetic biology and chemistry. The Company is focused on the commercialization of isobutanol, a naturally occurring four carbon alcohol with broad applications in large chemicals and fuels markets. Isobutanol can be used as a solvent and a gasoline blendstock and can be further processed into jet fuel and feedstocks for the production of synthetic rubber, plastics and polyesters. Markets served by the Company include solvents and coatings, materials, plastics and fibers, biojet blendstock, gasoline blendstock and other hydrocarbon fuels. “

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Hoya Corporation is a specialty manufacturer of optical glass. The Company’s business activities include information technology, eye care, medical, and imaging systems. Its information technologies products include mask blanks and photomasks for semiconductor and LCD, glass memory disks, optical lenses, laser equipment and glass for electronic materials. Its eye care segment includes eyeglass lenses, contact lenses and intraocular lenses while the medical segment includes endoscopic imaging devices and hydroxyapatite. The Company’s imaging system offers digital cameras and CCTV lenses. It also offers system architecture, crystal products, surveying instruments. Hoya Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “II-VI Incorporated designs, manufactures and markets optical and opto-electronic components, devices and materials for infrared, near-infrared, visible light, x-ray and gamma ray instrumentation. The Company’s infrared optics business manufactures optical and opto-electronic components sold under the II-VI brand name and used primarily in CO2 lasers. The Company’s near-infrared optics business manufactures near-infrared & visible light products for industrial, scientific, military & medical instruments and laser gain materials and products for solid-state YAG and YLF lasers at the Company’s VLOC subsidiary. The Company’s military infrared optics business manufactures infrared products for military applications under the Exotic Electro-Optics brand name. “

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ikena Oncology Inc. is focused on developing cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways which drive the formation and spread of cancer. The company’s product candidates include IK-930, IK-175, IK-412 and IK-007, which are in clinical stage. Ikena Oncology Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “InfuSystem is a rapidly growing healthcare services company that provides state-of-the-art electronic continuous ambulatory infusion pumps, supplies and support to oncology practices and clinics throughout the United States. More than 60% of oncologists across all 50 states turn to InfuSystem as their single, full-service source for cost-effective infusion pump management. “

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “InTEST Corporation is an independent designer, manufacturer and marketer of ATE interface solutions and temperature management products, which are used by semiconductor manufacturers to perform final testing of integrated circuits and wafers. The Company’s high-performance products are designed to enable semiconductor manufacturers to improve the speed, reliability, efficiency and profitability of IC test processes. Specific products include positioner and docking hardware products, temperature management systems and customized interface solutions. The Company has established strong relationships with semiconductor manufacturers globally, which it supports through a network of local offices. “

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH). KeyCorp issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $240.00 to $275.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $270.00 to $365.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $170.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Finance Of America Companies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finance Of America Companies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.