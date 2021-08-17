Ergo Market Cap Reaches $361.03 Million (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. During the last week, Ergo has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $11.28 or 0.00025230 BTC on popular exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $361.03 million and approximately $4.13 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,699.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,017.56 or 0.06750766 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $631.72 or 0.01413259 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.90 or 0.00371138 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.29 or 0.00139348 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.99 or 0.00561509 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.32 or 0.00347482 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006609 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.28 or 0.00309363 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

