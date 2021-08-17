Eristica Hits Market Capitalization of $285,862.48 (ERT)

Eristica (CURRENCY:ERT) traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Eristica has a total market capitalization of $285,862.48 and $2.00 worth of Eristica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eristica coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Eristica has traded 252.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00059337 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00016088 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.72 or 0.00901289 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00048660 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.18 or 0.00158512 BTC.

About Eristica

ERT is a coin. Eristica’s total supply is 230,502,120 coins and its circulating supply is 172,481,794 coins. Eristica’s official Twitter account is @EsportsDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Eristica is eristica.com . The official message board for Eristica is blog.eristica.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Esports.com is an Ethereum based platform where gamers and gaming fans are able to share, curate and enjoy content together or participate in and contribute to events. The one-stop service platform is slipt in 3 mains branches: education, entertainment, and statistics. Users can participate in creating content for these areas by writing guides or producing videos. Esports.com platform is powered by the Esports Reward Tokens (ERT) which is used to pay for training, acquiring in-game items, hardware merchandising, unlocking the premium subscription tiers, rewards for creating content and unlocking exclusive content. “

