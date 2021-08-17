ESBC (ESBC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $62,898.00

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded up 14.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 17th. One ESBC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0383 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ESBC has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $62,898.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ESBC has traded up 40.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ESBC alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About ESBC

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 29,665,220 coins and its circulating supply is 29,385,886 coins. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ESBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ESBC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.