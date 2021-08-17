Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) CFO Sells $265,091.10 in Stock

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $265,091.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,811,590.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Essent Group stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.67. The company had a trading volume of 384,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,663. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $34.60 and a 12-month high of $54.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $243.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.39 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 55.56% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Essent Group during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 14.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 671.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESNT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Essent Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

