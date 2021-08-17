Essex Financial Services Inc. Makes New $7.72 Million Investment in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 175,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,719,000. Wheaton Precious Metals accounts for about 1.1% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $809,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 52.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPM stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,600,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,906. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.34. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $55.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.81.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.30.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

