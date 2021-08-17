Essex Financial Services Inc. Takes $4.60 Million Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 189,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,000. iShares Silver Trust accounts for 0.7% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 103,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares in the last quarter. Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth $2,838,000. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 154.4% in the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 89,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 54,168 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 13.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 706,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,044,000 after buying an additional 82,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth $268,000.

NYSEARCA:SLV traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.90. 17,641,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,365,133. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $27.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.84.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

