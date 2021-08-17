Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $357.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) will post $357.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $343.66 million to $368.80 million. Essex Property Trust reported sales of $370.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.94.

NYSE:ESS opened at $316.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $317.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 51.09, a PEG ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.74. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $186.30 and a fifty-two week high of $336.75.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total transaction of $846,046.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,778.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total transaction of $3,104,924.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,368,808. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 10.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 303,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,607,000 after purchasing an additional 22,034 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,099,000. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 35.9% during the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,899,000 after purchasing an additional 10,592 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

