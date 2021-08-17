Ether Zero (ETZ) Reaches Market Cap of $357,422.49

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $357,422.49 and approximately $10,050.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ether Zero has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.45 or 0.06911951 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.17 or 0.00147116 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 227,153,515 coins and its circulating supply is 185,124,102 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

