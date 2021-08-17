Ethereum Gold Market Cap Hits $209,675.51 (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Ethereum Gold has a market cap of $209,675.51 and $146.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Gold coin can now be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded up 17.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00059337 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00016088 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $404.72 or 0.00901289 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00048660 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.18 or 0.00158512 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Profile

Ethereum Gold (CRYPTO:ETG) is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG . The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

