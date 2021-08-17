Ethereum Meta (ETHM) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 17th. During the last week, Ethereum Meta has traded up 20.7% against the dollar. Ethereum Meta has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and $9,411.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Meta coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00058981 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00015692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $387.74 or 0.00864465 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00048073 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.90 or 0.00160293 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Coin Profile

Ethereum Meta is a coin. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 coins. Ethereum Meta’s official website is ethermeta.com . Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Meta

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Meta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

