Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Announces Earnings Results

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of ETON traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.11. 7,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,423. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.73. The company has a market cap of $100.73 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $10.30.

Get Eton Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ETON has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

In other news, CEO Sean Brynjelsen bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,138,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 345,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $2,014,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 623,000 shares of company stock worth $4,091,980. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Alkindi Sprinkle, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; and Alaway Preservative Free, a preservative-free ophthalmic product to treat allergic conjunctivitis.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.