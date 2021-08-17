Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Announces Earnings Results

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of ETON traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.11. 7,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,423. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.73. The company has a market cap of $100.73 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $10.30.
ETON has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.
About Eton Pharmaceuticals
Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Alkindi Sprinkle, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; and Alaway Preservative Free, a preservative-free ophthalmic product to treat allergic conjunctivitis.
