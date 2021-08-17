Euclid Capital Growth ETF (BATS:EUCG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Euclid Capital Growth ETF (BATS:EUCG)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $27.56. Euclid Capital Growth ETF shares last traded at $27.56, with a volume of 93 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Euclid Capital Growth ETF stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Euclid Capital Growth ETF (BATS:EUCG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

