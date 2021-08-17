Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Position Reduced by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,735 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.09% of Euronet Worldwide worth $6,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 77.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,388,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 738.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 94,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,113,000 after purchasing an additional 83,505 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EEFT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 1,166 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $146.50 per share, with a total value of $170,819.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,032,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EEFT traded down $3.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,765. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $86.06 and a one year high of $167.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.87 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.42.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.46%. Research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

