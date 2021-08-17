Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.13% of Euronet Worldwide worth $9,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEFT. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.20. 357,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,893. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.06 and a 52-week high of $167.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 63.87 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.94.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.46%. As a group, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $146.50 per share, with a total value of $170,819.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,032,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on EEFT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

