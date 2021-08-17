European Opportunities Trust (LON:JEO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $838.00

European Opportunities Trust plc (LON:JEO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 838 ($10.95) and last traded at GBX 837.50 ($10.94), with a volume of 14130 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 832 ($10.87).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £886.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 777.65.

Get European Opportunities Trust alerts:

In other European Opportunities Trust news, insider Philip E. F. Best sold 38,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 771 ($10.07), for a total value of £298,762.50 ($390,335.12).

European Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Devon Equity Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by FundRock Management Company SA It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for European Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.