Evedo Market Cap Reaches $3.66 Million (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 17th. In the last seven days, Evedo has traded up 43.5% against the dollar. One Evedo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000542 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Evedo has a market capitalization of $3.66 million and approximately $4.01 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00063377 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003204 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00016857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.53 or 0.00935584 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00049885 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.91 or 0.00168737 BTC.

Evedo Coin Profile

Evedo is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,435,777 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

